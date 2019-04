2019 WPTS Radio NFL Mock Draft

Gear up for the 2019 NFL Draft with our annual WPTS Radio mock draft. Our staff members are assigned to all teams represented in the first round, and some decided to make some trades along the way. You can check out our mock draft results below and tune in for full analysis on every pick.

Arizona: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma QB San Francisco: Nick Bosa, Ohio State DE New York Jets: Josh Allen, Kentucky LB Oakland: Quinnen Williams, Alabama DT Tampa Bay: Montez Sweat, Mississippi State DE New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State QB Jacksonville: Andre Dillard, Washington State OT Detroit: Ed Oliver, Houston DT Buffalo: D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss WR Washington (from Denver): Drew Lock, Missouri QB Cincinnati: Jonah Williams, Alabama OT Green Bay: Noah Fant, Iowa TE Miami: Clelin Ferrell, Clemson DE Oakland (from Atlanta): Rashan Gary, Michigan DT Denver (from Washington): Devin White, LSU LB Carolina: Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State S New York Giants: Devin Bush Jr., Michigan LB Minnesota: Garrett Bradbury, NC State C Tennessee: Byron Murphy, Washington CB Pittsburgh: Greedy Williams, LSU CB Seattle: Brian Burns, Florida State DE Baltimore: N’Keal Harry, Arizona State WR Houston: Jawaan Taylor, Florida OT Atlanta (from Oakland): Dexter Lawrence, Clemson DT Philadelphia: Greg Little, Ole Miss OT Indianapolis: Christian Wilkins, Clemson DT Oakland: T.J. Hockenson, Iowa TE Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Risner, Kansas State OT Kansas City: Amani Oruwariye, Penn State CB Green Bay: Jachai Polite, Florida DE Los Angeles Rams: Deandre Baker, Georgia CB New England: Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame DT