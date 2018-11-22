Being Human: Noël Carroll

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

An interview with Noël Carroll, distinguished professor of philosophy at the Graduate Center, City University of New York. The interview focuses mostly on Professor Carroll’s work on horror, particularly his 1990 book The Philosophy of Horror, or Paradoxes of the Heart. It was part of the 50th anniversary celebration of George Romero’s film Night of the Living Dead, which was filmed in Pittsburgh in 1968.