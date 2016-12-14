WPTS Radio & Mason Jar Media

Okeechobee Festival Giveaway

Official Contest Rules



We’ve partnered with Mason Jar Media to give away a pair of tickets to Okeechobee Music and Arts festival, which takes place from March 2nd – 5th, 2017.

1. To enter the Okeechobbee Festival Giveaway, participants must “Like” the related post on the WPTS Radio Facebook page or “Retweet” the related tweet on the WPTSradio Twitter account prior to 11:59pm EST on Friday, January 13, 2017.

2. After that time, all participants will be contacted via Facebook or Twitter and asked to provide WPTS Radio with their legal name and mailing address. Participants who do not respond appropriately and truthfully by January 17th, 2017 at 11:59 PM EST will be ineligible to participate in contest.

3. One winner will be chosen from all eligible participants by random drawing. Odds of winning to be determined by number of entries received.

4. Winner will be announced on WPTS-FM during the WPTS Radio annual 24 Hour Marathon, to be held from Friday January 20th – Saturday January 20th, 12 Noon – 12 Noon EST.

5. Winner will be awarded TWO 3 Day Portal Passes to Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival in Okeechobee, Florida from March 2-5, 2017, with a total value of $478.

6. Prize does not include winner’s travel fare or accommodations; WPTS Radio and Mason Jar Media are not responsible for these fees.

7. To receive prize, winner must fill out a W-9 form. Failure to provide form to WPTS Radio upon request will make winner ineligible to claim prize.

8. All unclaimed prizes become property of WPTS Radio.

9. All prizes are accepted “as is;” WPTS Radio offers no real or implied warranty as to the quality, workmanship, value, etc. of prizes.

10. Only one entry per household will be permitted.

11. All persons currently working at WPTS Radio, or who have worked at WPTS Radio on or after January 20, 2016 are ineligible to participate.

12. Rules are subject to change without prior notification by WPTS Radio Management.