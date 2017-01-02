Take Tuesday: NFL Coaching Candidates

By Arthur W Mueller

Here are the top NFL coaching candidates that teams are definitely interested in hiring.

• Jeff Fisher – Jeff Fisher is a seasoned veteran, with 22 seasons as an NFL head coach under his belt. He took the Titans to the Super Bowl and says that even though he is 58 years old he wants to continue coaching. Jeff Fisher can bring stability to any franchise if by stability you mean 6-8 wins every season. Best fits: Jacksonville, San Diego

• Jim Tomsula – Jim Tomsula spent 2015 as the head coach of the 49ers. While he has only won six games in his coaching career, his 49ers team last year just didn’t have a lot of talent and one year is more experience than many other coaching candidates. Tomsula used to work odd jobs to support himself while beginning his coaching career; he will bring a high level of dedication to any NFL franchise. Best fits: Buffalo, Los Angeles

• Jim Bob Cooter – An offensive coach, Jim Bob Cooter helped the Detroit Lions make the playoffs this year despite the retirement of Calvin Johnson. He could help a team rediscover their offense and develop a promising young quarterback into a franchise player. Best fits: Denver, Jacksonville

• Greg Schiano – Greg Schiano is such a good coach he was able to win at Rutgers. This past season, he coached an Ohio State defense that led the team to the college football playoff. He can toughen up any team. Best fits: San Francisco, San Diego

• Chip Kelly – I will never understand why Chip Kelly has a bad reputation from his time in Philadelphia. In three years, all he did was win ten games twice with quarterbacks like Nick Foles and Mark Sanchez. While he had some growing pains moving from college to the NFL, Chip Kelly knows how to make the most out of limited offensive players. Best fits: Denver, Los Angeles

• Rex and Rob Ryan – I guess the Ryan Brothers technically count as two coaches, but they should be hired as some sort of package deal. They only got two seasons in Buffalo because they made some unrealistic promises they couldn’t keep. They would be a good fit for a franchise with a long rebuild ahead that can focus on improvement and playing gritty defense instead of playoff success. Best fits: San Francisco, Jacksonville

• Dave Wannstedt – People frequently talk about getting former coaches to leave television and return to coaching. Dave Wannstedt has been on FOX since he left the Pittsburgh Panthers, but maybe he still has what it takes to whip an NFL team into shape and become a contender. Best fits: San Diego, Buffalo

• Bobby Petrino – It is hard for coaches to make the jump between coaching in college and coaching in the NFL. Bobby Petrino has so much experience transitioning between coaching at different levels; he’s even transitioned in the middle of a season. NFL teams are always looking for the next Bill Belichick; Bobby Petrino got confidential information about Wake Forest from a Wake Forest radio broadcaster. He can make the jump from Louisville and inspire a team that is down on its luck. Best fits: Jacksonville, Los Angeles

• Dan Campbell – Last season, Dan Campbell took over as the Miami Dolphins’ interim head coach. He can light a spark under a team and get them ready to run through a wall. Best fits: Jacksonville, San Diego