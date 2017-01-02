WPTS and Opus One Productions Present Meat Wave

WPTS Radio and Opus One Productions present Meat Wave! The Chicago post punk trio will be coming to Pittsburgh on February 19th at Club Cafe. Doors open at 7:00 PM with music starting at 8:00 PM. Snag your tickets to the show here

Meat Wave is constantly being asked about its name, though it gets why you keep on doing it. Formed in 2011 by the trio of Chris Sutter (vocals/guitar), Joe Gac (bass), and Ryan Wizniak (drums), the three Chicago punk scene stalwarts came together and, just a year later, released its self-titled full-length, though that was never the intention. Having signed to SideOneDummy, Meat Wave is set to release Delusion Moon, a record that works as one interlocking piece. Focusing on the lunar cycles and the concept of moon sickness, Sutter puts himself in other peoples’ shoes and attempts to work through the insanity of our modern world with the band’s acerbic post-punk serving as the backdrop. It’s a record that’s varied, versatile, and endlessly venomous, offering biting social criticism the way only Meat Wave can.



Check out “The Incessant” below!

