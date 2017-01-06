WPTS Radio Presents the Third Annual Winter Marathon

WPTS Radio will be holding the third annual winter marathon from noon to noon on Friday, January 20th through Saturday, January 21st. The live marathon will feature 24 hours of specialty programming not normally found on ‘PTS airwaves. You can tune in to hear live bands like Side Eye, Royal Haunts, and Bindley Hardware Co. Our sports staff will do a live play by play for a Mario Kart tournament. You can hear silly things like our DJs reading Craigslist missed connections and ghost stories in the middle of the night. We’ll have more details on our special guests in the coming weeks. Just remember to listen to WPTS Radio Jan 20th-Jan 21st, noon-noon for all the fun content we have planned for you!