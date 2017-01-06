ROCK AND ROLL AIN’T DEAD



Believe it or not, college kids listen to more than just all of that crazy TRAP music these days. AND, it just so happens that Pittsburgh is teeming with great bands that offer a variety of sounds different than whatever is on Top 40 these days. Oakland used to have, like a milli, live music venues around and Pitt kids were always packed into them. What happened?? The venues moved to surrounding neighborhoods- we are bringing a great show to you to preview the rest of our great shows outside of Oakland this semester. Allow yourself to indulge in the cool music that your very own college radio station (voted MTVu’s Best College Radio in the country) wants to introduce you to. WPTS Radio is teaming up with local band collective, Golden Magnet, to bring you one awesome show! The partaay will begin Friday, January 27th at 7pm in the William Pitt Union and is totally free- all ages are welcome! If you want to check out any of the four bands before the show- here’s your chance: Delicious Pastries, Sleep Experiments, Mariage Blanc, and Host Skull. Can’t wait to shake our booties with ya!