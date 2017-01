WPTS Radio and Opus One Productions present Surf Bored, What’s Missing, Hear Tonight, Zeve, & The Incandescents! You can expect to hear these local bands on Friday, January 20th at Mr. Smalls. Doors open at 6:30 PM with music starting at 7:00 PM. Snag your tickets to the show here.



Check out “You Wouldn’t Know” from the The Incandescents below.