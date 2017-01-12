College Basketball Ep. 1

Josh Rothenberg, Arthur Mueller, Morgan Flood, and Cale Berger are here to discuss everything College Hoops. They give their thoughts on Pitt, the ACC, and other teams around the nation, as well as give their way to early Final Four predictions.
