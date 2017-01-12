1st and 10 Divisional Round

Alex Dittmar, Jack Merlino, Arthur Mueller, and Mike Hamby are back after winter break to talk playoff football. They go last weeks action and preview the Divisional Round. They also pick their Super Bowl champions.
➊ Conor Oberst Ruminations
➋ Jeff Rosenstock Worry.
➌ Mndsgn Body Wash
➍ Crying Beyond the Fleeting Gales
➎ A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
➏ Jenny Hval Blood Bitch
➐ Thee Oh Sees An Odd Entrances
➑ American Football American Football [LP 2]
➒ Slothrust Everyone Else
➓ Bon Iver 22, A Million
See all of the top 30 here.