1st and 10 Divisional Round

by · January 12, 2017

Alex Dittmar, Jack Merlino, Arthur Mueller, and Mike Hamby are back after winter break to talk playoff football. They go last weeks action and preview the Divisional Round. They also pick their Super Bowl champions.

