A conversation with Henry What was your role at WPTS? Ska Director, Continuity and Traffic

Director Why did you love WPTS? I loved catering to a small but dedicated community of people who loved ska, and

providing a little bit of community to them, and being a part of a merry band of weirdos who love

music deeply, many of whom are still my friends today. What’s your favorite WPTS memory (or memories)? Drinking whisky and learning

how to solder with Tim, James, Roy, and the rest of the engineering squad. Lastly what’s your current hometown/profession? Pittsburgh, PA / Small Business

and Neighborhood Redevelopment Manager for Mayor Peduto