A conversation with Matt What was your role at WPTS? News Anchor, News Editor Why did you love WPTS? The great music

and the great community!! What’s your favorite WPTS memory (or memories)? Chatting

with Marj before classes!! Lastly what’s your current hometown/profession? New York City. Writer/Head Writer/Broadcast Producer at ABC

News: World News Tonight, World News Now, Nightline, and Good Morning America.