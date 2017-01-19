Thursday Track of the Day: Foxygen – “Follow the Leader”

Get a load of these guys. These two young guys in the corner booth of a small bar. Classy joint. Beautiful ugly woman sits at the taps.Frail handsome man with a rag mops around her drink. Collectin’ the dust. There are other people in the bar is what I’m saying but forget them we wanna focus on the men in the booth. There’s something about these two guys. Some sort of exotic mystique. They got an air of show business about em. Like talented actors. Like they’ve seen triumph and scandal and delirium. How old are they? Could be 37 year olds playing 25 year olds. Could be kids dressed as adults. All I know is these two young guys are lookin’ good and bored and ready for some kinda seismic activity.