Alumni Spotlight: Jake Nelko

WPTS was full of characters, like most college radio stations I suppose. We loved listening to less popular music and telling our friends about bands they hadn’t yet heard of. I
loved DJing rotation shows because it forced me to listen to bands I never would have tried. The
dedication to being “Pittsburgh’s Progressive FM” made it unique since we were playing music the
other stations weren’t. I work at a college now with an award-winning radio station, but WPTS
stands out because it’s run professionally by a dedicated radio professional who loves college
radio as much as we do.
What’s your favorite WPTS memory (or memories)?
WPTS threw the best dance parties, whether
in the Union or at someone’s house. The group was fun to be around all the time, especially when we
were tabling for the activities fair and distributing WPTS logo giveaways (read: throwing ping pong
balls from the top of the escalators in Posvar). Making friends over the weird music you like is a
lifelong bond. I got to reconnect with Jason Keinath over our love of emo when he moved out here to
Seattle!
Lastly what’s your current hometown/profession?
Tacoma, WA. Assistant Director of Alumni and Parent Relations
at the University of Puget Sound
➊ Conor Oberst Ruminations
➋ Jeff Rosenstock Worry.
➌ Mndsgn Body Wash
➍ Crying Beyond the Fleeting Gales
➎ A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
➏ Jenny Hval Blood Bitch
➐ Thee Oh Sees An Odd Entrances
➑ American Football American Football [LP 2]
➒ Slothrust Everyone Else
➓ Bon Iver 22, A Million
