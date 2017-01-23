Alumni Spotlight: Pilgrim

by · January 23, 2017

Alumni Spotlight

Pilgrim

Time at WPTS

Early 90’s (98.5 FM)

A conversation with Jake

What was your role at WPTS?

Production Director, DJ, all around swell
guy

Why did you love WPTS?

the loose format, it was a great time for music, pre-grunge era thru the influences of the “Seattle sound”, great people who didn’t take themselves to seriously, and a huge
supporter of local music scene- The Clarks, The Cynics, Heretics, Bone of Contention, Fusebox,
Affordable Floors, etc

What’s your favorite WPTS memory (or memories)?

The Surreal Ball, The Cure Experience show at the Upstage, covering the Pgh Marathon, the attack on the station by the terrorist group Angry Neighbors Against Loudness, hundreds of great shows and good, clean , livin’

Lastly what’s your current hometown/profession?

let’s just say I’m in the used parts business (wink)

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

WPTS Top 10


➊ Conor Oberst Ruminations
➋ Jeff Rosenstock Worry.
➌ Mndsgn Body Wash
➍ Crying Beyond the Fleeting Gales
➎ A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
➏ Jenny Hval Blood Bitch
➐ Thee Oh Sees An Odd Entrances
➑ American Football American Football [LP 2]
➒ Slothrust Everyone Else
➓ Bon Iver 22, A Million
See all of the top 30 here.

Now Playing

Now Playing

More

Schedule

Live DJ Request Form