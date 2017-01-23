Campus Round Table: Religion on Campus

This week, Charlotte Goldbach met with members of different Pitt religious organizations to discuss what it is like to practice different religions on campus.
WPTS Top 10
➊ Conor Oberst Ruminations
➋ Jeff Rosenstock Worry.
➌ Mndsgn Body Wash
➍ Crying Beyond the Fleeting Gales
➎ A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
➏ Jenny Hval Blood Bitch
➐ Thee Oh Sees An Odd Entrances
➑ American Football American Football [LP 2]
➒ Slothrust Everyone Else
➓ Bon Iver 22, A Million
See all of the top 30 here.
Now Playing
Now Playing Tweets by @WPTSPlaylist