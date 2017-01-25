Charts for 1/25/17

1. Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
2. Crying Beyond the Fleeting Gales
3. Jagwar Ma Every Now and Then
4. A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service
5. Conor Oberst Ruminations
6. Mndsgn Body Wash
7. Devendra Banhart Ape In Pink Marble
8. Foxygen Hang
9. NxWorries Yes Lawd!
10. Goat Requiem
11. Ian Sweet Shapeshifter
12. Infinity Crush Warmth Equation
13. Teenage Danclub Hereem>
14. Boreal Sons You and Everyone
15. Danny and the Darleans Bug Out
16. Jay Som Turn Into
17. Merchandise A Corpse Wired for Sound
18. American Football American Football [LP 2]
19. Boxed In Melt
20. Jeff Rosenstock Worry.
21. Sad13 Slugger
22. Slothrust Everyone Else
23. Port JuveeCrimewave
24. Thee Oh Sees An Odd Entrances
25. Wolf People Ruins
26. Carl Sagan’s Skate Shoes Carl Sagan’s Skate Shoes
27. Blind Pilot And Then Like Lions
28. Of Montreal Innocence Reaches
29. Weyes Blood Front Row Seat to Earth
30. Tyvek Origin of What