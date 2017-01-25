Charts for 1/25/17

1. Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3



2. Crying Beyond the Fleeting Gales



3. Jagwar Ma Every Now and Then



4. A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service



5. Conor Oberst Ruminations



6. Mndsgn Body Wash



7. Devendra Banhart Ape In Pink Marble



8. Foxygen Hang



9. NxWorries Yes Lawd!



10. Goat Requiem



11. Ian Sweet Shapeshifter

12. Infinity Crush Warmth Equation

13. Teenage Danclub Hereem>

14. Boreal Sons You and Everyone

15. Danny and the Darleans Bug Out

16. Jay Som Turn Into

17. Merchandise A Corpse Wired for Sound

18. American Football American Football [LP 2]

19. Boxed In Melt

20. Jeff Rosenstock Worry.

21. Sad13 Slugger

22. Slothrust Everyone Else

23. Port JuveeCrimewave

24. Thee Oh Sees An Odd Entrances

25. Wolf People Ruins

26. Carl Sagan’s Skate Shoes Carl Sagan’s Skate Shoes

27. Blind Pilot And Then Like Lions

28. Of Montreal Innocence Reaches

29. Weyes Blood Front Row Seat to Earth

30. Tyvek Origin of What