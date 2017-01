A conversation with Michael What was your role at WPTS? Sports Director, DJ Why did you love WPTS? I love music

more than pretty much anything else, and I got to learn about and play a lot of new music during my

time at WPTS. I also met pretty much all of my best friends to this day during my time at

WPTS. What’s your favorite WPTS memory (or memories)? When Chuck D. dropped by the station and called Rob Hart John

Stockton; Taye Diggs Face Slice. Lastly what’s your current hometown/profession? Pittsburgh, PA/ Marketing Specialist at Carnegie Mellon University and musician.