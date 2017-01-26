10 Minute Drill Ep.1

Mike Hamby hosts WPTS’ newest sports debate podcast. Arthur Muller, Josh Rothenberg, Cale Berger, and Alex Dittmar debate the NBA all star voting, which QB to build a team around, and the greatest dunker of all time.
➊ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
➋ Crying Beyond the Fleeting Gales
➌ Jagwar Ma Every Now and Then
➍ A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
➎ Conor Oberst Ruminations
➏ Mndsgn Body Wash
➐ Devendra Banhart Ape In Pink Marble
➑ Foxygen Hang
➒ NxWorries Yes Lawd!
➓ Goat Requiem
See all of the top 30 here.