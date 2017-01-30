|
Alumni Spotlight
Theresa Colaizzi
Time at WPTS
September 1983-October 1985
A conversation with Theresa
What was your role at WPTS?
Afternoon air talent and brief 2
Why did you love WPTS?
It was such a great learning experience and propelled me for a
What’s your favorite WPTS memory (or memories)?
We held the first Party on the Patio, daylong event of bands. Also, we had switched from carrier current to the 98.5 frequency, with K.J.Jones playing Frida’s “I Know There’s Something Going On” to kick it off. We had such a great and talented staff.
Lastly what’s your current hometown/profession?
Pittsburgh