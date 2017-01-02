Charts for 2/1/17

1. Cherry Glazerr Apocalipstick



2. Foxygen Hang



3. Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3



4. Jagwar Ma Every Now and Then



5. Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)



6. Slothrust Everyone Else



7. A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service



8. Goat Requiem



9. matt pond PA Winter Lives



10. Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound



11. Thee Oh Sees An Odd Entrances

12. Boreal Sons You and Everyone

13. FLaming Lips Oczy Mlody

14. Priests Nothing Feels Natural

15. NxWorries Yes Lawd!

16. Wolf People Ruins

17. Boxed In Melt

18. Conor OberstRuminations

19. Devendra Banhart Ape In Pink Marble

20. Teenage Danclub Here

21. Pixies Head Carrier

22. Crying Beyond the Fleeting Gales

23. Port JuveeCrimewave

24. Youngest See It Through

25. Danny and the Darleans Bug Out

27. Phantogram Three

28. Regrettes Feel Your Feelings Fool!

29. Sad13 Slugger

30. Tyvek Origin of What