Scenes from the Golden Magnet Showcase

We recently teamed up with local band collective, Golden Magnet, to bring the people of Pittsburgh one crazy show last Friday night. Check out our favorite moments and be on the lookout for the rest of our Monthly Showcases.
WPTS Top 10
➊ Cherry Glazerr Apocalipstick
➋ Foxygen Hang
➌ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
➍ Jagwar Ma Every Now and Then
➎ Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
➏ Slothrust Everyone Else
➐ A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
➑ Goat Requiem
➒ matt pond PA Winter Lives
➓ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
