PETER $UN MAKES HIS PITTSBURGH DEBUT



























































Join WPTS Radio for our first ever, all hip-hop, Monthly Live Showcase next Friday, February 10th at Diesel in the South Side! Rapper Peter $un, a rising star in the Richmond scene will be making his Pittsburgh debut, with support from local Pittsburgh acts Moemaw Naedon, Asco Jones, and Local Foreigners. This event is all ages! Doors open at 6:30 with music kicking off at 7. Tickets are $5 in advance or $8 at the door and can be purchased at the William Pitt Union Ticket Office or online here. If you’re a fan of hip-hop and you’re anywhere near the Burgh on Friday night you need to be at this show!

Check out the artists below!

Peter $un

Moemaw Naedon

Asco Jones

Local Foreigners