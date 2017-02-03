Take Tuesday: What Will Happen in the Super Bowl This Year?

By: Arthur W Mueller

What will happen in the Super Bowl this year? My prediction is that a football game will be played while advertisers are able to connect with millions of viewers. However, I want to get a little more in depth about what we can expect as the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons.

How Did They Get Here?

In the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, the Atlanta Falcons embarrassed the Seattle Seahawks after the rapper Future showed up to the game to distract Russell Wilson, the husband of Future’s ex. In the NFC Championship game, the Falcons embarrassed the Green Bay Packers, 44-21. Who did the Falcons have at the game this week to distract Aaron Rodgers? Aaron Rodgers is dating actress Olivia Munn so the Falcons had to have found one of her exes to attend the game. My pick is a man that was shown on the scoreboard late in the game: Jimmy Carter. I’m not sure when Jimmy Carter and Olivia Munn had their affair, but they were able to keep it secret until now.

In the AFC Championship game, the Patriots beat the Steelers 36-17. The Steelers defense can’t stop Tom Brady with their 3-4 zone defense and the Steelers offense can’t succeed when the Patriots game plan to stop Antonio Brown. The Steelers don’t have the personnel or the scheme to beat the Patriots.

Who Are They Playing For?

The Falcons are from Atlanta, the home of the rap group Migos. Migos released a new album last week and it is really good. With the chart topping hit Bad and Boujee, Migos is taking over the Internet and the world. A petition on Change.org calling for Migos to replace Lady Gaga as the halftime entertainment got 50,000 signatures. The NFL won’t listen to the people and let Migos perform, so it’s up to the Falcons to represent Atlanta and Migos by winning the Super Bowl.

The Patriots are playing for their two star tight ends who will not be able to play in the Super Bowl. Aaron Hernandez is in jail because he murdered a bunch of people and Rob Gronkowski is injured. Gronk, the only fun Patriot, is in the news this week because of a story that has surfaced from his time playing high school basketball. In an interview with WPRI, Gronk’s former basketball coach said

“So we’re playing a home game and we have 68 points – now it’s not a blowout, but it’s not a particularly close game either. So he [Gronkowski] gets fouled and goes to the free throw line. He hits the first one to get us to 69 and the place goes nuts because he’s playing into it. On his next free throw, he purposely chucks the ball off the backboard and misses so the score would stay at 69 and then runs back on defense pointing at the scoreboard.”

Clearly, Rob Gronkowski is a legend and the Patriots will be trying to win a championship for him.

Okay, Let’s Talk About the Actual Game

Both offenses are very good, but the Patriots have the clear advantage on defense. The big question mark in this game is Atlanta’s defense. The Falcons won’t win if their defense doesn’t step up and slow down Tom Brady enough for the Falcons to stay in the game. The Patriots’ defense won’t give up a lot of points to the Falcons, so the only way for Atlanta to win is to similarly limit the Patriots offense.

I think the Falcons have the personnel to do just that. Vic Beasley led the NFL in sacks this season and Tom Brady doesn’t play well when he’s pressured and forced out of the pocket. If the Falcons can do just that, they will give themselves a chance to win the game.

I think that the Falcons will hang in until the end, and the last team that scores will win. Matt Ryan will get the last laugh and the Super Bowl MVP award.

Final Score: Falcons 24, Patriots 20