News Podcast: February 6

In this episode, the WPTS News Staff focuses on weird and fun news, hoping to give listeners a break from more serious topics. From Lu the Hippo to a Groundhog Day conspiracy, listen for all the underrated news of the past week.
WPTS Top 10
➊ Cherry Glazerr Apocalipstick
➋ Foxygen Hang
➌ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
➍ Jagwar Ma Every Now and Then
➎ Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
➏ Slothrust Everyone Else
➐ A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
➑ Goat Requiem
➒ matt pond PA Winter Lives
➓ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
See all of the top 30 here.
