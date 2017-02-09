Thursday Track of the Day: Saro – “Test”

Los Angeles artist Saro has released his debut EP titled In Loving Memory. The EP is out now via Saro’s own Mateo Sound label.

A deeply cathartic work exploring various stages of mourning, the EP represents Saro’s first proper body of music and it’s a bona fide stunner.

Upon its release earlier this fall, EP single “Test” saw widespread critical acclaim, with attention from Impose Magazine, Stereogum, Nylon & more.

“Test” was accompanied by a jarring official video, reaching further into the song’s themes of emotional convolution and resilience amidst painstaking grief.

Other EP singles “Looking” and “Two Suns” further showcase Saro’s distinct mastery in exploring the depths of human conscious via lyrically-charged works of forward-thinking noir pop.

In Loving Memory was executive produced by Robin Hannibal (Rhye, Jessie Ware, Jamie Woon, Quadron) and is a knockout first effort from an artist who is just gaining steam. Take notice.