WPTS Radio and Drusky Productions Present Potty Mouth and PARTYBABY at The Smiling Moose

WPTS Radio and Drusky Entertainment Present Potty Mouth and PARTYBABY with Tennis System and Hearken at The Smiling Moose! You can see the artists on Monday, February 17th at The Smiling Moose. Doors open at 6:00 PM with music starting at 6:30 PM. Snag your tickets to the show here.

Potty Mouth are Western MA-based trio Abby Weems (guitar, lead vocals), Ally Einbinder (bass) and Victoria Mandanas (drums). Originating in 2011 from the hometown of guitar rock predecessors Dinosaur Jr., Potty Mouth emerged from a casual, “why not” attitude when Einbinder, who met Mandanas at Smith college, set out to form a band with like-minded women who shared her interest in learning and growing together as musicians. Though no singer was chosen at the time of formation, Weems emerged as having a knack for melodies and lyric writing, and what started out as a casual pastime turned into a way of life; recording, making t-shirts, and planning tours soon came in natural succession.

One year after their formation, the band recorded a 12″ vinyl EP, entitled Sun Damage, released through three small, independently-run labels. Sun Damage garnered the attention of Pitchfork, who called the six-song EP an “an impressive, no-filler debut,” as well as local big-hitters The Boston Globe, who named Potty Mouth one of the top five indie-rock bands to watch in 2013.

In 2013, Potty Mouth signed with Brooklyn-based indie label Old Flame Records to release their debut full-length album, Hell Bent. NPR music premiered the album, calling it “one of the best rock albums of the year.” As Potty Mouth garnered national attention, the band began to tour more extensively, co-headlining their first full US tour with Perfect Pussy and Swearin’ in summer 2014, as well as supporting artists like Waxahatchee and Juliana Hatfield.

On August 21, 2015, the band will debut a five-song self-titled EP under their own imprint, Planet Whatever Records. Produced by John Goodmanson (Sleater-Kinney, Blonde Redhead, Bikini Kill) at London Bridge Studios in Seattle, the new EP shows off a new level of both songwriting and production for the trio. Singer-guitarist Abby Weems weaved sarcasm and melancholia throughout each track, supported by Victoria Madanas’ drum-crushing progression and bassist Ally Einbinder’s kick-down-the-door, solid foundation. The crisper direction emphasizes the work the triad has put in since 2013’s Hell Bent, with more vocal harmonies and bigger production, recalling the sounds of influences like Veruca Salt and Nirvana.

PARTYBABY is the LA based 4 piece fronted by Jamie Reed and Noah Gersh, who, despite being only in their mid-20s, are both veterans of the modern rock scene (Gersh with Portugal. The Man and Reed with 30 Seconds to Mars). Their music can perhaps best be described as loud, hook-heavy rock in the spirit of Nirvana, Cheap Trick, Weezer, “Ziggy”-era Bowie, The Stooges, Smashing Pumpkins and The Cars. Their self-produced debut album, “The Golden Age of Bullshit”, is mixed by Andy Wallace (Nirvana, The Cult, Run-DMC, Jeff Buckley).



Check out “Smash Hit” from Potty Mouth below.

