WPTS and Opus One Productions Present Ty Segall

WPTS Radio and Opus One Productions present Ty Segall! You can see the Cali artist on Sunday, May 21st at Mr. Smalls. Doors open at 7:00 PM with music starting at 8:00 PM. Snag your tickets to the show here.

Ty Segall has made whole records that wrestle with realities – fighting against some, pulling mightily to bring others into being. His new self-titled record – the next record after Emotional Mugger, Manipulator, Sleeper, Twins, Goodbye Bread, Melted, Lemons and the first self-titled album that started it up in the now-distant year of 2008 – is a clean flow, a wash of transparency falling into a world that needs to see a few things through clearly, to their logical end. It’s got some of the most lobe-blasting neckwork since the Ty Segall Band’s Slaughterhouse (from way back in the long, hot summer of 2012), but it also features a steep flight of fluent acoustic settings.



Check out “Break a Guitar” from Ty Segall below.

