WPTS and Opus One Productions Present Ty Segall

by · February 10, 2017

WPTS Radio and Opus One Productions present Ty Segall! You can see the Cali artist on Sunday, May 21st at Mr. Smalls. Doors open at 7:00 PM with music starting at 8:00 PM. Snag your tickets to the show here.

Ty Segall has made whole records that wrestle with realities – fighting against some, pulling mightily to bring others into being. His new self-titled record – the next record after Emotional Mugger, Manipulator, Sleeper, Twins, Goodbye Bread, Melted, Lemons and the first self-titled album that started it up in the now-distant year of 2008 – is a clean flow, a wash of transparency falling into a world that needs to see a few things through clearly, to their logical end. It’s got some of the most lobe-blasting neckwork since the Ty Segall Band’s Slaughterhouse (from way back in the long, hot summer of 2012), but it also features a steep flight of fluent acoustic settings.

 
Check out “Break a Guitar” from Ty Segall below.

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

WPTS Top 10


➊ Cherry Glazerr Apocalipstick
➋ Foxygen Hang
➌ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
➍ Jagwar Ma Every Now and Then
➎ Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
➏ Slothrust Everyone Else
➐ A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
➑ Goat Requiem
➒ matt pond PA Winter Lives
➓ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
See all of the top 30 here.

Now Playing

Now Playing

More

Schedule

Live DJ Request Form