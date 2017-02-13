Pouchin Around w/ DJ Kangaroo

A conversation with DJ Kangaroo Favorite Artist? Sage Vaughn Movie or show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard? Broad City soundtrack is dope af. Fictional world you’d like to live in? One where I can drink chocolate milk all day every day. Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix (or YouTube)? I’m Here by Spike Jonze. Do amusement parks amuse you? Yee – bring on the thrills! If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be?? Khaos What’s on your bucket list? Pet a dog on every continent except Antarctica bc cold. Celebrity Crush? TOM HARDY – you are my one + only crush – please contact me if you even find this googling yourself <3