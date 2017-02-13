Pouchin Around w/ DJ Kangaroo

|
Pouchin’ Around
with DJ Kangaroo
|
Mondays
5 PM – 7 PM
|
Come Pouch Around with DJ Kangaroo as she plays you a mix of fun tunes to Kanga-hop around to or relaxed, chiller tunes for when you wanna hop in yo’ mama’s pouch (like we all do).
|
Expect to Hear:
Jagwar Ma, The Drums, Local Natives, Big Thief, Diane Coffee, BADBADNOTGOOD, Sylvan Esso, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
|
Get to know your DJ!
Real name: Kayla Greygor
|
Kayla’s Top 5
|
A conversation with DJ Kangaroo
Favorite Artist?
Sage Vaughn
Movie or show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?
Broad City soundtrack is dope af.
Fictional world you’d like to live in?
One where I can drink chocolate milk all day every day.
Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix (or YouTube)?
I’m Here by Spike Jonze.
Do amusement parks amuse you?
Yee – bring on the thrills!
If you were a superhero (or villain), what would your name be??
Khaos
What’s on your bucket list?
Pet a dog on every continent except Antarctica bc cold.
Celebrity Crush?
TOM HARDY – you are my one + only crush – please contact me if you even find this googling yourself <3