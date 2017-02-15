A Night with R.A. and AFRO

We recently had the pleasure of covering R.A. and AFRO: Multiple Choice Underground Hip Hop, an event that took place at the August Wilson Center on January 29th. It was a fun night that featured music, food, break-dancing and more. Check out some of our snaps from the event below!
WPTS Top 10
➊ Cherry Glazerr Apocalipstick
➋ Foxygen Hang
➌ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
➍ Jagwar Ma Every Now and Then
➎ Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
➏ Slothrust Everyone Else
➐ A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
➑ Goat Requiem
➒ matt pond PA Winter Lives
➓ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
