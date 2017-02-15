A Night with R.A. and AFRO

by · February 15, 2017

We recently had the pleasure of covering R.A. and AFRO: Multiple Choice Underground Hip Hop, an event that took place at the August Wilson Center on January 29th. It was a fun night that featured music, food, break-dancing and more. Check out some of our snaps from the event below!

