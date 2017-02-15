WPTS Radio and Drusky Entertainment present Los Campesinos with Crying! You can see the bands on Monday, March 6th at the Rex Theatre. Doors open at 7:00 PM with music starting at 8:00 PM. Snag your tickets to the show here.

Los Campesinos essentially invented and rejected indiepop in 2006, released 5 albums, sold a lot of beer and are your ex-girlfriend’s favourite band. Check out their new album Sick Scenes, which releases on the 24th via Wichita Recordings.



Check out “Los Campesinos! // The Fall of Home” from Los Campesinos below.

