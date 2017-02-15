WPTS Radio and Drusky Entertainment Present Los Campesinos!

WPTS Radio and Drusky Entertainment present Los Campesinos with Crying! You can see the bands on Monday, March 6th at the Rex Theatre. Doors open at 7:00 PM with music starting at 8:00 PM. Snag your tickets to the show here.

Los Campesinos essentially invented and rejected indiepop in 2006, released 5 albums, sold a lot of beer and are your ex-girlfriend’s favourite band. Check out their new album Sick Scenes, which releases on the 24th via Wichita Recordings.

 
Check out “Los Campesinos! // The Fall of Home” from Los Campesinos below.

