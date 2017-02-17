HodgePod: Episode 3

Last time we talked about Taylor Swift. Today, we’re talking about eggs. That’s basically the same thing, right? Ya know what goes great with eggs? A nice cold glass of OJ.
WPTS Top 10
➊ Cherry Glazerr Apocalipstick
➋ Foxygen Hang
➌ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
➍ Jagwar Ma Every Now and Then
➎ Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
➏ Slothrust Everyone Else
➐ A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
➑ Goat Requiem
➒ matt pond PA Winter Lives
➓ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
See all of the top 30 here.
Now Playing
Now Playing Tweets by @WPTSPlaylist