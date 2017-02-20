Album Review: Priests – Nothing Feels Natural

By: Connor Murray

It is 2017, and punk is still very alive. And for a matter of fact, it is alive again in DC. It is not necessarily in the same hardcore format of years ago, but it is back in a new wave for sure. This record does a great job of digging up both the anger and joy oneself. This can be captured in the final track of the album where one second you are hit with yelling, demanding vocals, another second you are hit with horns and a cowbell! Not everyone can do that. This record goes to say you can still be a successful band in the punk/alternative genre(s) without reverb and a college dropout image. Priests is a little older than most making this kind of music, and they are darn good. This first LP is something special. Support them. A++

Rating: 5/5 (High Rotation)

RIYL: Perfect Pussy, Screaming Females, Ex Hex, LCD Soundsystem, The Garden, Gymshorts

Recommended: 1,3,8,10

FCC: 5