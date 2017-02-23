MLB Power Rankings: Preseason

With the team looking for some new blood after trading Brandon Phillips to the Atlanta Braves, the Reds are hoping some of the new blood (Robert Stephenson, Amir Garrett) will provide the kickstart the team needs.

28. Minnesota Twins

Only a few, short years ago this Twins team was ranked one of the best young teams in baseball according to all the scouts. Players like Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano and Jose Berrios need to start living up to the hype in a big way. The Twins lost the most games in the majors last year, and they are hoping Buxton, a former number one pick, can lead this team out of the gutter. The biggest problem with the team however is their league worst 5.39 ERA from last season. But it can’t get worse than that right?

27. Oakland A’s