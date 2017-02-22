Full Court Press Episode 8

Arthur and Josh are back with newcomers Stuart and Zack to discuss the bubble teams heading into the last few weeks before Selection Sunday. They also breakdown this weeks upsets and let you know what to expect in the future.
WPTS Top 10
➊ Cherry Glazerr Apocalipstick
➋ Foxygen Hang
➌ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
➍ Jagwar Ma Every Now and Then
➎ Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
➏ Slothrust Everyone Else
➐ A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
➑ Goat Requiem
➒ matt pond PA Winter Lives
➓ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
