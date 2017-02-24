Charts for 2/22/2017

1. Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
2. Foxygen Hang
3. Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
4. The XX I See You
5. Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
6. Priests Nothing Feels Natural
7. Allison Crutchfield Tourist In This Town
8. Slothrust Everyone Else
9. Jagwar Ma Every Now & Then
10. Japandroids Near To The Wild Heart Of Life
11. A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service
12. Cherry Glazerr Apocalipstick
13. Slaughter Beach, Dog Welcome
14. Charlie Cunningham Lines
15. Margaret Glaspy Emotions and Math
16. The Flaming Lips Oczy Mlody
17. Boreal Sons You & Everyone
18. The Regrettes Feel Your Feelings Fool!
19. Wolf People Ruins
20. Active Bird Community Stick Around
21. Tycho Epoch
22. Carl Broemel 4th Of July
23. Weyes Blood Front Row Seat To Earth
24. Bonobo Migration
25. Kan Wakan Molasses
26. Thee Oh Sees An Odd Entrances
27. Jim James Eternally Even
28. Carl Sagan’s Skate Shoes Carl Sagan’s Skate Shoes
29. Goat Requiem
30. Heliotropes Over There That Way