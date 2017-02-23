Thursday Track of the Day: Sacred Paws – “Ride”

by · February 23, 2017

 

 

A vibrant collection of pop gems, Sacred Paws’ 1st LP is 10 complex yet infectious songs, fitting perfectly between uplifting indie-pop & intricate post-punk, incorporating an array of styles & instrumentation to add further depth to their sound. Eschewing any notions of minimalism, Strike A Match is awash w/ layers of guitars, vocal harmonies & off-kilter rhythms. Adding further elation to the record, Sacred Paws have also enlisted a brass section. Strike A Match was produced by Tony Doogan (Mogwai, Belle & Sebastian, Teenage Fanclub) & Sacred Paws at Castle Doom, Glasgow & mastered by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios.

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

WPTS Top 10


➊ Cherry Glazerr Apocalipstick
➋ Foxygen Hang
➌ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
➍ Jagwar Ma Every Now and Then
➎ Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
➏ Slothrust Everyone Else
➐ A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
➑ Goat Requiem
➒ matt pond PA Winter Lives
➓ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
See all of the top 30 here.

Now Playing

Now Playing

More

Schedule

Live DJ Request Form