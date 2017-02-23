Thursday Track of the Day: Sacred Paws – “Ride”

A vibrant collection of pop gems, Sacred Paws’ 1st LP is 10 complex yet infectious songs, fitting perfectly between uplifting indie-pop & intricate post-punk, incorporating an array of styles & instrumentation to add further depth to their sound. Eschewing any notions of minimalism, Strike A Match is awash w/ layers of guitars, vocal harmonies & off-kilter rhythms. Adding further elation to the record, Sacred Paws have also enlisted a brass section. Strike A Match was produced by Tony Doogan (Mogwai, Belle & Sebastian, Teenage Fanclub) & Sacred Paws at Castle Doom, Glasgow & mastered by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios.