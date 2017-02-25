Pitt 67 – UNC 85 Recap

By Jack Merlino

Saturday afternoon, four Panthers (Jamel Artis, Michael Young, Sheldon Jeter, and Chris Jones) bid adieu to the Petersen Events Center as the Panthers dropped their final home game of the season to the North Carolina Tar Heels, 85-67.

Pitt led for a short time early in the first half, at one point peaking at a 7-point lead, but UNC remained unfazed and went into halftime with a 12-point lead. Leading the way for UNC was Justin Jackson, who finished with 23 points. Kennedy Meeks contributed a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the winning effort.

For the Panthers, Jamel Artis and Michael Young each scored 17 points, but team-wide abysmal rebounding led to lots of second-chance points for the Tar Heels. The Panthers were outrebounded, 48-28.

With the win, the Tar Heels clinch a share of the ACC title. Pitt needs to win one of their final two games to remain eligible for the NIT tournament.