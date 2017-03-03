Hello sports fans, and welcome to the Title Town Monthly. A new article series about Boston, or as I like to call it Title Town. Basically, I will write this each month to talk about some of the best sports in the world, being a Boston fan my whole life. From the Harbor to Harvard, if it was done in Boston, I will be sure to cover it. This week we are going to talk Jimmy Garoppolo staying pat, the Celtics shaky return from the All Star break, and the Red Sox spring preview. Without further ado, let’s jump right in.

Jimmy G. and the Enigma of New England

The New England Patriots have decided to keep Jimmy Garoppolo for this upcoming draft, rejecting the Browns attempts to take him for a first round draft pick. This move works well for New England, as Garoppolo is worth more than just a first rounder in my opinion, and could very well be the quarterback of the future in Foxborough. This is however, a small distraction from the bigger question New England faces this offseason, how to handle all the UFA (unrestricted free agents) they have. We already know that Martellus Bennett and Chris Long are leaving, having thanked the team for their rings and moved on for the money. The bigger fish in the pond for Kraft and Co. is D’onta Hightower and where he lands. Hightower wants to stay in NE, but also wants to see what he is worth to the rest of the league. Usually I would be okay with this move, thinking that the Patriots could afford his little walk on the wild side.