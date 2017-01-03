Charts for 3/1/2017

1. Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
2. Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
3. Foxygen Hang
4. Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
5. The XX I See You
6. Japandroids Near To The Wild Heart Of Life
7. Priests Nothing Feels Natural
8. The Flaming Lips Oczy Mlody
9. Homeshake Fresh Air
10. Slaughter Beach, Dog Welcome
11. Allison Crutchfield Tourist In This Town
12. Cherry Glazerr Apocalipstick
13. Jagwar Ma Every Now & Then
14. Tycho Epoch
15. Charlie Cunningham Lines
16. Thee Oh Sees An Odd Entrances
17. Crying Beyond The Fleeting Gates
18. The Orwells Terrible Human Beings
19. NxWorries Yes Lawd!
20. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Bacteria
21. Tyvek Origin Of What
22. Animal Collective The Painters [EP]
23. Childish Gambino Awaken, My Love!
24. Wolf People Ruins
25. Boxed In Melt
26. Los Campesinos Sick Scenes
27. Of Montreal Innocence Reaches
28. Dirty Projectors Dirty Projectors
29. The Youngest See it Through
30. Thundercat Drunk