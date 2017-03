We’ve got another monthly showcase for the good people of Pittsburgh. Come hang with us on Thursday March 16th at Spirit. Doors open at 7 and admission is free, so make sure to bring your friends! Here’s who you can expect to see at the show:

Fortune Teller

Jack Swing

SOFT GIRL

We’ll also be selling vintage design shirts at the show for $12. They look pretty sweet. (You’ll have to come to get the shirt though.)