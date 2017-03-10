Album Review: Sacred Paws – Strike a Match

By: Johanna Sima

Strike A Match, the debut album from the London/Glasgow-based band Sacred Paws is an intricate collection of sounds. Band members Eilidh Rodgers and Rachel Aggs pair their back-and-forth vocals with West African-inspired rhythms. The tone throughout the album is fast and fun. The band utilizes a variation of music styles and influences. Unique instrumentation is subtly layered over afro beats, with blaring brass and carefree hand claps. Tracks like album opener “Nothing”, is a loose island jam, while “Rest” and “Strike A Match” offer more African style beats. The album overall is very minimalist and laid-back. Strike A Match is not making any kind of political statement nor is it a rumination of bitterness and angst. It is simply a joyous exploration of sound. The band is signed to Mogwai’s Rock Action label and recorded at their Castle of Doom recording studio in Glasgow, Scotland. The album was produced in Glasgow and mastered at famed Abbey Road Studios. Other standout tracks include “Wet Graffiti” and “Everyday.”

Rating: 3.5/5 (Medium Rotation)

Recommended: 1, 2, 5, 6

RIYL: Tune-Yards, Warpaint, Honeyblood, The Pastels, No Joy

FCC: Clean