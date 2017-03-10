Album Review: HOMESHAKE – Fresh Air

Review by Megan Cimmerer

It’s impressive that HOMESHAKE can whip out a third studio album that echoes the style of the first two without feeling repetitive. The ex Mac Demarco guitarist is nailing some of the grooviest tracks I’ve heard in a while. This album is more electronic-heavy than the others, although some songs like “Getting Down Pt. II” and “So She” have the dreamy guitar strumming we all love. I really admire the slow pace and delicate sound layering in this whole album. Guaranteed to put you in a good place – perhaps you’ll feel a longing toward someone you’re fond of, or want to dance around with your pals. Fresh Air is eclectic enough to showcase HOMESHAKES’s style, while still accessible enough for anyone to love it. Basically, if you like feel-good funky music that’ll make love to you better than your ex, give this bad boy a try.

Rating: 4.5/5 (High Rotation)

RIYL: Mac Demarco, Neon Indian, Hot Sugar, Mild High Club, Youth Lagoon

Recommended: 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11

FCC: None