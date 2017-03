IT’S BACK!

Join us on Sunday, March 26th for the Second Annual WPTS Radio Ride. This year we teamed up with Pitt Bicycle Collective to make the event even better than the first. Grab your friends and form a team of 2-4 people for a scavenger hunt around the city… ON A BIKE! All proceeds from registration and donations will go to Variety the Children’s Charity.

Click HERE to register your squad.

Make sure to check back in here for more information as the event grows closer.