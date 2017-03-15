Full Court Press Tournament Preview

March 15, 2017

March is finally here. Listen as Josh Rothenburg, Arthur Muller, Morgan Flood, and Zachary Harris breakdown each region, try to predict the major upsets, and weigh in on teams poised to make a run for the championship.

 

