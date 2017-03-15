Pick N Roll 3 – 14 – 17

Arthur Mueller and Cale Berger talk about the challenges facing many of the NBA’s top teams. Other topics include people who are better than Steph Curry and Lavar Ball.
WPTS Top 10
➊ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
➋ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
➌ Foxygen Hang
➍ Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
➎ The XX I See You
➏ Japandroids Near To The Wild Heart Of Life
➐ Priests Nothing Feels Natural
➑ The Flaming Lips Oczy Mlody
➒ Homeshake Fresh Air
➓ Slaughter Beach, Dog Welcome
