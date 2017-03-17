Welcome to Venus w/ DJ Astronaut

|
Welcome to Venus
with DJ Astronaut
|
Mondays
7 PM – 9 PM
|
Female vocals only! A mix of all genres I listen to (electronic, rock, indie folk rock, folk rock, etc.), but the catch is I will only play music with female vocals. The first half of the show is more upbeat and the second half is slower.
|
Expect to Hear:
Vanessa Carlton, Meg Myers, Florence + the Machine, Lana del Rey, Halsey, Broods, Grimes, Purity Ring
|
<>
Get to know your DJ!
Real name: Aryssa Shultz
|
Aryssa’s Top 5
|
A conversation with DJ Astronaut
Movie or TV show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?
The Guest
Fictional world you’d like to live in?p>
Howl’s Moving Castle World
TV or movies?
Bojack Horseman
Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix (or YouTube)?
Actual Cannibal Shia LaBeouf
Do amusement parks amuse you?
Yes
What’s on your bucket list?
Sky diving and snorkeling