Welcome to Venus w/ DJ Astronaut

by · March 17, 2017

Welcome to Venus

with DJ Astronaut

Mondays

7 PM – 9 PM

Female vocals only! A mix of all genres I listen to (electronic, rock, indie folk rock, folk rock, etc.), but the catch is I will only play music with female vocals. The first half of the show is more upbeat and the second half is slower.

Expect to Hear:

Vanessa Carlton, Meg Myers, Florence + the Machine, Lana del Rey, Halsey, Broods, Grimes, Purity Ring
<>

Get to know your DJ!

Real name: Aryssa Shultz
: @aryssas

Aryssa’s Top 5

5 Balmorhea – Balmorhea
4 Chrome Sparks – Sparks
3 Porter Robinson – Worlds
2 The Republic of Wolves – His Black Teeth
1 Dawn Golden – Still Life

A conversation with DJ Astronaut

Movie or TV show with the best score or soundtrack you’ve ever heard?

The Guest

Fictional world you’d like to live in?p>

Howl’s Moving Castle World

TV or movies?

Bojack Horseman

Most random thing you’ve watched on Netflix (or YouTube)?

Actual Cannibal Shia LaBeouf

Do amusement parks amuse you?

Yes

What’s on your bucket list?

Sky diving and snorkeling

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow:

WPTS Top 10


➊ Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
➋ Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
➌ Foxygen Hang
➍ Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
➎ The XX I See You
➏ Japandroids Near To The Wild Heart Of Life
➐ Priests Nothing Feels Natural
➑ The Flaming Lips Oczy Mlody
➒ Homeshake Fresh Air
➓ Slaughter Beach, Dog Welcome
See all of the top 30 here.

Now Playing

Now Playing

More

Schedule

Live DJ Request Form