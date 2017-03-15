Charts for 3/15/17

1. Homeshake Fresh Air
2. Priests Nothing Feels Natural
3. Xiu Xiu Forget
4. Cloud Nothings Life Without Sound
5. Foxygen Hang
6. Ron Gallo Heavy Meta
7. The Orwells Terrible Human Beings
8. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana
9. Ty Segall Ty Segall (2017)
10. Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 3
11. Japandroids Near to the Wild Heart of Life
12. Slaughter Beach, Dog Welcome
13. Cherry Glazerr Apocalipstick
14. Allison Crutchfield Tourist In This Town
15. WHY? Moh Lhean
16. The XX I See You
17. Crying Beyond The Fleeting Gates
18. Childish Gambino Awaken, My Love!
19. The Flaming Lips Oczy Mlody
20. Jagwar Ma Every Now & Then
21. Old 97’s Graveyard Whistling
22. Carl Sagan’s Skate Shoes Carl Sagan’s Skate Shoes
23. Carl Broemel 4th of July
24. Boreal Sons You & Everyone
25. Ryan Adams Prisoner
26. Goat Requiem
27. Thee Oh Sees An Odd Entrances
28. Los Campesinos Sick Scenes
29. Jay Som Everybody Works
30. Dirty Projectors Dirty Projectors