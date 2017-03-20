NFL Mock Draft Vol. 3

Over the coming months leading up to the April 27th event, WPTS Sports contributor Cory Stillman will be sharing his predictions for the 2017 NFL Draft, eventually culminating in a full 7-round mock draft.

So much has happened in the world of football as of late.With the combine behind us and free agents finding new homes, there are some major shakeups throughout this latest iteration of my mock draft. A poor combine drops Deshone Kizer into the second round, but an excellent combine lifts Dalvin Cook and Marshon Lattimore into the top fifteen picks. I also added a fifth round to highlight some other players who excelled in Indianapolis as well as some newfound team needs. As always, enjoy!

Cleveland Browns- Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M

It has become almost second nature to assume the top pick in the draft will be used on a quarterback. However, it is difficult to expect such a trend to continue in 2017 with a stud like Myles Garrett sitting atop the draft board. Cleveland may look to trade this pick and acquire as many assets as possible, but they would also be more than happy to snag a generational talent such as Garrett. Pro football truly has not seen a pass-rusher with Garrett’s level of strength and explosiveness in a very long time, and he’d be the perfect player for a growing team to build a defense around.

San Francisco 49ers- Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State

After allowing the Jonathan Allen rumors to sink in, I’ve realized just how possible it is for Allen to fall. He’s still a top ten talent, but arthritis is a serious enough issue that the 49ers may try to secure a safer bet with this all-important selection. Enter Marshon Lattimore. I didn’t even have Lattimore in my first round a few weeks ago, but an excellent combine forced me to rewatch a lot of his tape, and I now see him as a sure-fire top five talent. The 49ers need more defensive talent, and Lattimore is the best defensive player available. With Jimmie Ward playing mostly safety and nickel corner, and Eric Reid manning the other safety spot, Lattimore can slide in as a shutdown corner on the outside. His athleticism and patience will allow him to make up for any speed deficiencies he may have. His ball skills are what truly set Lattimore apart, and could quickly give San Fran one of the NFL’s most unforgiving secondaries.

Chicago Bears- Mitch Trubisky QB UNC

Mitch Trubisky becomes the first QB off the board in this particular mock draft. Trubisky has steadily climbed up draft boards, likely cementing himself as the top QB in the draft. His footwork and decision-making is off the charts; it is simply his arm strength that could use some improvement. Still, Trubisky’s accuracy and efficiency against some very tough defenses has proven him to have all the tools necessary to succeed at the next level. The Bears have signed Mike Glennon, but his contract indicates that he is merely a bridge to a true franchise QB, and I still think Trubisky is that guy.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Jamal Adams S LSU

The Jaguars simply cannot afford to draft in the top five anymore. This roster is way too talented to underperform year after year. Doug Marrone should help Blake Bortles develop, but a lack of talent in the defensive backfield could still hold this team back. However, a complete safety like Jamal Adams could finally propel the Jags to the top of the division. Putting Adams Jalen Ramsey, and A.J. Bouye in the same secondary almost seems unfair, but Jacksonville could do just that come April. Offensive line help is still needed, but Adams’ talent is too great to pass up.

Tennessee Titans (from Rams)- Malik Hooker S Ohio State

The Titans make it back-to-back safeties here in the 2017 draft by grabbing Malik Hooker, who I see as potentially the next Ed Reed. Hooker’s ballhawking ability is simply incredible, and the Titans could use that ability after getting torched by Derek Carr, Blake Bortles, Andrew Luck, and many others during the 2016 season. Putting a rangy safety like Hooker next to hard-hitting Jonathan Cyprien— recently acquired via free agency— will change the entire dynamic of Tennessee defensive unit that also signed Logan Ryan. Of course, Hooker is reportedly out 4-6 months after surgeries on both his hernia and his labrum. Still, the talent here is too great to push the former Buckeye down the board.

New York Jets- Leonard Fournette RB LSU

While I do still believe that protecting Christian Hackenberg should be the Jets’ top priority if the team truly wants him to succeed, I’m starting to believe more and more that the team will grab a stud RB to place behind the young QB. Fournette is for real; his 4.51 40-yard dash time at the Combine only confirmed his breakaway speed. It was disappointing that he chose not to participate in many other drills, but his power-running style should allow him to be an immediate every-down-back for a team with only a declining Matt Forte at the position. If their cards fall right, the Jets could be looking at one of the better young QB-RB duos in football.

Los Angeles Chargers- Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin

With Ryan Ramczyk available in this latest mock draft, I think the Chargers may look to address their offensive line before they start playing snaps in LA. The team already signed Russell Okung, but another tackle is still needed, especially after cutting King Dunlap. Ramczyk’s hip injury is also starting to seem like less and less of an issue. And while reports have surfaced questioning the former Badger’s love for the game, I see it as a non-issue. I expect his strength and surprising athleticism to make him a mainstay on the Chargers’ O-line for years to come.

Carolina Panthers- Solomon Thomas DE Stanford

The Panthers resigned Charles Johnson and brought back Julius Peppers, but they are now 30 and 37 years old, respectively. Thus, Carolina could stand to acquire some youth along the defensive line with an absolute stud like Solomon Thomas. Thomas has incredible speed and strength, and has a unique size at 6’3” and 273 lbs, which makes him capable of playing anywhere alongside the defensive line. A blazing 4.69 time in the 40-yard dash has sent Thomas soaring up draft boards, and rightfully so.

Cincinnati Bengals- Jonathan Allen DT/DE Alabama

Carlos Dunlap is among the best pass-rushers in football, but Cincy generates absolutely zero pass rush across from him. Jonathan Allen’s mini-fall will be a delight for the Bengals, as they snag him right here. Allen’s strength and versatility allows him to play anywhere along the defensive line, rushing the passer and stopping the run. Not only does this selection provide the Bengals with a much-needed pass-rush opposite Dunlap, but it could ultimately be the steal of the draft.

Buffalo Bills- Mike Williams WR Clemson

The Bills managed to restructure Tyrod Taylor’s contract, which should allow them to remain competitive next season. With that being the case, the team will likely look to improve its offense so a young QB can succeed as early as possible in his career. Thus, the Bills absolutely have to grab Mike Williams here. Slotting the Clemson product opposite another former Tiger in Sammy Watkins will provide Buffalo with one of the league’s better receiving duos. Williams will provide Buffalo with some of the greatest catching and playmaking ability the team— or the league for that matter— has seen in a long time.

*Derek Barnett* New Orleans Saints- Derek Barnett DE Tennessee

Sidney Jones suffered a devastating achilles injury during his Pro Day, which will unfortunately drop him into the 2nd or 3rd round. The Saints therefore draft the best defensive player available, and I believe that is Tennessee’s all-time leading pass-rusher: Derek Barnett. Barnett has an insanely quick get-off once the ball is snapped, and possesses a nice blend of strength and speed. He’ll need to improve as a run-stuffer, but his ability to get after the QB will be a huge help in a division that requires the Saints to play Jameis Winston, Matt Ryan, and Cam Newton twice every season.

Cleveland Browns (from Eagles)- Gareon Conley CB Ohio State

The Browns’ need for a QB may only be matched by their need for a corner, so don’t be surprised if that’s the direction Cleveland goes with this pick. In fact, Cleveland just might grab Gareon Conley, the other top-tier Ohio State CB. Conley is one of the better tacklers I’ve ever seen at the CB position, and is very technically sound. He is one of the safer bets in the draft to develop into a quality player, and a stellar Combine has cemented him as a top-20 pick in the draft.

Arizona Cardinals- Reuben Foster LB Alabama

The Cardinals may look to draft the best player available here, and it’s hard to argue against Reuben Foster. He is an incredibly physical linebacker who can drop back in coverage; you can’t have enough of those guys in the NFL. Besides, Arizona is likely tired of the Daryl-Washington-headaches and could use a new defensive centerpiece with Kevin Minter also departing.

Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings)- Corey Davis WR Western Michigan

Now that the Eagles have signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, there are a lot of directions Philly could go with this pick. However, the team needs to surround Carson Wentz with as much talent as possible, so drafting the best WR available is still probably the best bet. Corey Davis is the FBS all-time leader in receiving yards, and has freakish speed to go with great hands and a 6’2” 215 lb frame. He beat up on lesser competition in the MAC, but still produced against some of Western Michigan’s tougher opponents, including a formidable Wisconsin defense in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Indianapolis Colts- Dalvin Cook RB Florida State

Frank Gore continues to produce despite his age, a rarity at the RB position. Nonetheless, the Colts could use a franchise back to replace Gore when he finally does retire. Dalvin Cook actually reminds me a lot of a young Frank Gore, as he combines breakaway speed with a power-running style. Cook is also very effective out of the backfield, and could be a dangerous weapon for Andrew Luck. Cook’s 40-yard dash time was undoubtedly disappointing, but all of his tape suggests he truly hits top speed when he’s on the field.

Baltimore Ravens- Charles Harris DE/OLB Missouri

The Ravens need to improve their pass rush, particularly with Terrell Suggs nearing the end of his career. Harris’s attitude and playing style actually reminds me a lot of Suggs, so playing behind the longtime Raven could only help his growth as a player. His speed off the snap is impressive, and is what allowed him to sack opposing QBs 9 times this past season.

Washington Redskins- Jabrill Peppers S/LB Michigan

Jabrill Peppers is an interesting case for the NFL, as he is somewhat positionless. Still, his sheer talent should make him a top-20 pick, and Washington seems like the perfect landing spot. With an underwhelming safety unit, Washington could use a smashmouth player like Peppers. He has the versatility to move up into the box like a linebacker, and could ultimately find a home at that position like Deone Bucannon did with the Cardinals. Washington drafted a similar player last season in Su’a Cravens, but Peppers is simply too talented to pass on at this juncture.

Tennessee Titans- John Ross WR Washington

Marcus Mariota is rapidly developing into one of the more exciting, talented QBs in the NFL. Still, his development may come to a screeching halt if he is not surrounded with more weapons. The Titans already helped their defense with the #5 overall selection, so giving Mariota a speedy deep threat in John Ross is a great idea here. Ross has the potential to score a TD every time he touches the ball, and his record setting 40 time of 4.22 seconds only confirmed the electricity he could provide to a growing NFL offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Quincy Wilson CB Florida

Quincy Wilson is commonly considered the top CB in this draft, and for good reason. Opposing receivers simply could not get open against Wilson. With corners, it is often true that the less you hear their name, the better. Thus, Wilson provides the Bucs with some much-needed youth in the secondary, and could pair with last year’s first-round pick and fellow Gator Vernon Hargreaves to form a shutdown duo.

Denver Broncos- O.J. Howard TE Alabama

Whether it’s for a developing Paxton Lynch, or an incoming free agent QB, the Broncos need more offensive weapons, particularly at the TE position, where the team is especially devoid of talent. Besides, O.J. Howard is undoubtedly the best player on the board, forcing Denver to grab him. Howard will be a mismatch for opposing defenses in the NFL, but is also an exceptional blocker, which should be crucial to the success of an offense that needs to be successful to carry the Broncos back to Super Bowl contention.

Detroit Lions- Zach Cunningham ILB Vanderbilt

The Lions have released oft-injured linebacker DeAndre Levy, so a new athletic, quick linebacker is now a huge need in the Motor City. No linebacker in this draft could correct that like Zach Cunningham, a long and rangy linebacker who excels in coverage. He needs to improve as a tackler, but his athleticism is unrivaled at the position and could soon make him the centerpiece of a rapidly improving Lions defense.

22.Miami Dolphins- Takkarist McKinley DE/OLB UCLA

With Cameron Wake nearing the end of his career, the Dolphins could use a young pass-rusher. Takkarist McKinley is one of the more athletic defenseman in this draft class, and has the potential to get even better in the NFL. He has great speed, and will learn how to translate that into strength in Miami, making him a key component of a suddenly strong Dolphins defense.

New York Giants- Patrick Mahomes QB Texas Tech

The more I think about it, the more I believe the Giants may draft a QB within the first two rounds. And why not make it Mahomes here in the first? Eli Manning is obviously on the downside of his career, and Mahomes could probably use a year or two to develop behind a guy like Manning. He highlighted his athleticism and arm talent at the Combine, and logged several interviews across the league. As long as he improves his ability to read defenses, Mahomes can be a star in this league.

Oakland Raiders- Adoree Jackson CB/KR USC

The Raiders have a very talented roster, and can therefore afford to draft the best player available. Adoree Jackson is arguably that guy. He lacks the size teams look for in defensive backs nowadays, but is still solid in coverage. He is also a sure tackler, an elite returner, and a developing ballhawk. Jackson would provide an electricity of sorts to a Raiders defense that could benefit from greater playmaking ability.

Houston Texans- Cam Robinson OT Alabama

I had been hesitant to slot Robinson here, but the Texans have a glaring need for an offensive tackle, and Robinson is a great value towards the end of the first round. The QB of the future likely isn’t on the Texans’ roster as of right now, but Robinson, who is already an excellent run-blocker, should develop into the blindside protector of whomever Houston’s franchise QB might be.

Seattle Seahawks- Garrett Bolles OT/G Utah

An excellent Combine will make Bolles a much more popular name as the draft approaches. Teams like the Seahawks will fall in love with his athleticism, and while Bolles is somewhat raw, he is among the fastest linemen in this draft class, and should develop into a key contributor on a team desperate for consistent pass protection.

Kansas City Chiefs- Haason Reddick OLB Temple

Something tells me Andy Reid’s Philly-ties have kept his eye on Temple product Haason Reddick. With Derrick Johnson coming off an injury-ridden 2016 season and standing on the wrong side of 30, the Chiefs may look to add some youth to the linebacking corps. Haason Reddick shot up draft boards after a stellar Senior Bowl, highlighting his speed and versatility. An even better Combine cemented his status as a first-rounder. Reddick’s athleticism makes him one of the better defensive players in this draft, and would even make him a steal for KC at this juncture.

Dallas Cowboys- Dawuane Smoot DE Illinois

This pick almost makes too much sense. After a litany of injuries along the defensive line, the Cowboys could really use another DE. Also, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith and Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli have a long history together, so Marinelli is likely very familiar with Smoot. Smoot moves very fluidly, flashing speed that seems almost unfair for a defensive lineman. He could improve as a run defender, but the Cowboys have the depth to rotate Smoot in and out and let him develop.

Green Bay Packers- Jordan Willis DE/OLB Kansas State

Jordan Willis hasn’t gotten too much love as a first-round prospect, but any player that can run a 4.53 at 6’4” and 255 lbs deserves some first-round love. The Packers pass-rush was decent this past season, but with Julius Peppers unlikely to return and Nick Perry potentially seeking a more lucrative contract elsewhere, things could change rather quickly. Thus, a pass-rusher is likely to be among Green Bay’s biggest needs, and Willis’ athleticism and versatility should make him a perfect fit in Dom Capers’ defense.

Pittsburgh Steelers- Taco Charlton DE Michigan

The Steelers could use a DE opposite Cameron Heyward. Taco Charlton should be drafted solely on the merit that his name is Taco, but he’s also a really good football player. Like so many Steelers past and present, he has a high motor and surreal strength. He can be a bit slow off of the snap, but often makes up for it by playing through the whistle. Pittsburgh fans will absolutely love this guy.

Atlanta Falcons- Malik McDowell DT/DE Michigan State

While offensive play-calling and sheer brilliance from the Patriots ultimately led to the Falcon’s Super Bowl demise, it was also evident that the defense needed pass-rush to come from somewhere besides Vic Beasley, particularly from the interior of the defensive line. McDowell has seemed lethargic at times, but has also demonstrated a relentless motor at others. There’s no telling which player you are truly getting, but the talent and potential here is undeniable and could be essential to making another Super Bowl push. And while the team has signed Dontari Poe and Forrest Lamp is enticing, I expect pass-rush to be enough of a priority to allow the Falcons’ front office to simply select the best pass-rusher available, and wait on some of the other great interior lineman towards the bottom half of round 2.

New Orleans Saints (from Patriots)- Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama

I’ll be honest and say that I do not love Marlon Humphrey. He does not know how to cover very well. Rather, he is athletic and relies on such a gift entirely, often leading him to give up big plays. However, he excels in run support and plays with a fire that often covers up his mistakes. If the Saints can coach Humphrey up a little bit, they’ll have a legitimate corner opposite Delvin Breaux. Besides, the Saints can afford to take a slight risk here after acquiring this pick from the Patriots in the Brandin Cooks trade.

ROUND 2

Cleveland Browns- Deshaun Watson QB Clemson San Francisco 49ers- Deshone Kizer QB Notre Dame Jacksonville Jaguars- Evan Engram TE Ole Miss Chicago Bears- Zay Jones WR East Carolina Los Angeles Rams- Forrest Lamp OT/G Western Kentucky Los Angeles Chargers- T.J. Watt DE/OLB Wisconsin New York Jets- Dion Dawkins OT/G Temple Carolina Panthers- Christian McCaffrey RB/WR Stanford Cincinnati Bengals- Ethan Pocic OG/C LSU New Orleans Saints- Marcus Williams S Utah Philadelphia Eagles- Alvin Kamara RB Tennessee Buffalo Bills- Carl Lawson DE/OLB Auburn Arizona Cardinals- Nathan Peterman QB Pitt Minnesota Vikings- Antonio Garcia OT Troy Baltimore Ravens- Cooper Kupp WR Eastern Washington Indianapolis Colts- Ryan Anderson DE/OLB Alabama Washington Redskins- Chris Wormley DT/DE Michigan Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Chris Godwin WR Penn State Denver Broncos- Jarrad Davis ILB Florida Cleveland Browns- Taylor Moton OT/G Western Michigan Detroit Lions- Tanoh Kpassagnon DE Villanova Miami Dolphins- Caleb Brantley DT Florida New York Giants- Obi Melifonwu S UConn Oakland Raiders- Jaleel Johnson DT Iowa Houston Texans- Raekwon McMillan ILB Ohio State Seattle Seahawks- Sidney Jones CB Washington Kansas City Chiefs- Davis Webb QB California Dallas Cowboys- David Njoku TE Miami Green Bay Packers- Dan Feeney OT/G Indiana Pittsburgh Steelers- Tre’davious White CB LSU Atlanta Falcons- Pat Elflein OG/C Ohio State New England Patriots- Tyus Bowser ILB Houston

ROUND 3

Cleveland Browns- Chad Hansen WR California San Francisco 49ers- Montravius Adams DT Auburn Chicago Bears- Budda Baker S Washington Jacksonville Jaguars- Adam Bisnowaty OT Pitt Los Angeles Rams- Taywan Taylor WR Western Kentucky New York Jets- Josh Jones S N.C. State Los Angeles Chargers- Marcus Maye S Florida Carolina Panthers- Desmond King CB/S Iowa Cincinnati Bengals- Dont’a Foreman RB Texas Philadelphia Eagles- Chidobe Awuzie CB Colorado Buffalo Bills- Justin Evans S Texas A&M New Orleans Saints- Kendell Beckwith ILB LSU Arizona Cardinals- Shelton Gibson WR West Virginia Baltimore Ravens- JuJu Schuster-Smith WR USC Indianapolis Colts- Rasul Douglas CB West Virginia Minnesota Vikings- Kareem Hunt RB Toledo Washington Redskins- Joe Mixon RB Oklahoma Denver Broncos- Marlon Mack RB South Florida Tennessee Titans- Gerald Everett TE South Alabama Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Brian Hill RB Wyoming Detroit Lions- Vincent Taylor DT Oklahoma State Minnesota Vikings- Charles Walker DT Oklahoma New York Giants- Tim Williams DE/OLB Alabama Oakland Raiders- Duke Riley ILB LSU Houston Texans- Brad Seaton OT Villanova Seattle Seahawks- Kevin King CB Washington Kansas City Chiefs- Dorian Johnson OG Pitt Dallas Cowboys- Devonte Fields DE/OLB Louisville Green Bay Packers- Carlos Watkins DT Clemson Pittsburgh Steelers- Curtis Samuel RB/WR Ohio State Atlanta Falcons- Josh Harvey-Clemons S Louisville New England Patriots- Tarell Basham DE Ohio Miami Dolphins- Ahkello Witherspoon CB Colorado Carolina Panthers- Orion Stewart S Baylor Baltimore Ravens- Derek Rivers DE/OLB Youngstown State Tennessee Titans- Alex Anzalone ILB Florida Denver Broncos- Julie’n Davenport OT/G Bucknell Seattle Seahawks- Davon Godchaux DT LSU New Orleans Saints- Lorenzo Jerome S St. Francis (PA) Kansas City Chiefs- Jonnu Smith TE Florida International Pittsburgh Steelers- Jeremy McNichols RB Boise State Seattle Seahawks- Aviante Collins OT/G TCU New York Jets- Jalen Tabor CB Florida

ROUND 4

Cleveland Browns- Jake Butt TE Michigan San Francisco 49ers- Ben Boulware ILB Clemson Jacksonville Jaguars- Bucky Hodges TE Virginia Tech Chicago Bears- Courtland Sutton WR SMU Los Angeles Rams- Jourdan Lewis CB Michigan Los Angeles Chargers- Nico Siragusa OG San Diego State Washington Redskins- Jordan Morgan OG Kutztown Carolina Panthers- Samaje Perine RB Oklahoma Cincinnati Bengals- Fish Smithson S Kansas Chicago Bears- Anthony Walker ILB Northwestern New England Patriots- Ethan Cooper OT/G IUP Philadelphia Eagles- Larry Ogunjobi DT/DE Charlotte Arizona Cardinals- Damontae Kazee CB San Diego State Indianapolis Colts- Jarron Jones DT/DE Notre Dame Minnesota Vikings- Dede Westbrook WR Oklahoma Baltimore Ravens- Elijah Qualls DT Washington Washington Redskins- Malachi Dupre WR LSU Tennessee Titans- Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson Tampa Bay Buccaneers- John Johnson S Boston College Denver Broncos- Isaac Asiata OG Utah Detroit Lions- James Conner RB Pitt Minnesota Vikings- Kai Nacua S BYU Oakland Raiders- Wayne Gallman RB Clemson Houston Texans- Carroll Phillips DE/OLB Illinois Kansas City Chiefs- Cameron Sutton CB Tennessee Dallas Cowboys- Corn Elder CB Miami Green Bay Packers- Justin Senior OT/G Mississippi State Pittsburgh Steelers- Dalvin Tomlinson DT Alabama Atlanta Falcons- Hardy Nickerson ILB Illinois Indianapolis Colts- Jordan Leggett TE Clemson Cincinnati Bengals- Jalen Reeves-Maybin ILB Tennessee Philadelphia Eagles- Isaiah Ford WR Virginia Tech New York Giants- Martinas Rankin OT Mississippi State Los Angeles Rams- Chase Roullier OG/C Wyoming Cleveland Browns- Tyler Orlosky OG/C West Virginia San Francisco 49ers- ArDarius Stewart WR Alabama Indianapolis Colts- Kelly Parfitt OT Florida Atlantic

ROUND 5