Album Review: Mr. Elevator & The Brain Hotel – When the Morning Greets You

By: Megan Cimmerer

This is a super fun psychedelic album that I fear will be overlooked. Mr. Elevator & The Brain Hotel are essentially a less modern-sounding Tame Impala (despite releasing this record in January 2017). Their songs range from happy-go-lucky-Beatles like the first two tracks, and spookier sounding stuff like “Are You Hypnotized?” There is a lot of space dedicated for keyboards, guitars, bass, and percussion to paint ‘60’s inspired imagery. Beautiful moments happen when vocal harmonies are sandwiched by fuzzy jam seshes (like in “Cosmic Bloom”). Collectively, all tracks on this album encapsulate different flavors of psych rock, preventing it from being repetitive. This is an album you and your tie-dye clad uncle who misses Woodstock a little too much can bond over.

Rating: 4/5 (High Rotation)

RIYL: Tame Impala, Foxygen, Dr. Dog, Twin Peaks, Temples, Thee Oh Sees

Recommended: 3, 5, 6, 7, 9

FCC: None (All Clean)